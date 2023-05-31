BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 479.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,232 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Barclays raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.15. 2,833,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,880,571. The company has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.