BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 10,294 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 1,370.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,480.50.

Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $12.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,237.09. The stock had a trading volume of 121,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,367. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,269.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1,119.30. The firm has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,365.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

