BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 131,265 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 18,566.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,265 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial worth $13,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Shares of CINF traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.32. The company had a trading volume of 128,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,349. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 824.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

