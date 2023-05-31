BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 22,351 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Accenture were worth $23,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $306.44. 1,317,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,072. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.75. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $322.88. The stock has a market cap of $193.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

