BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 27,838 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,838 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.10% of CMS Energy worth $18,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,060,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,158,389,000 after purchasing an additional 412,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,198,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,040,000 after purchasing an additional 524,947 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,885,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,015,000 after purchasing an additional 922,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,855,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,863,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,253,000 after purchasing an additional 543,752 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $396,880 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.84. 810,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,926. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average is $61.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $71.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

