BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,591,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $648.56. 134,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,847. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $669.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $632.47. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,220 shares of company stock worth $37,505,841. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.