BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.08% of DTE Energy worth $17,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on DTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($31.72) price target on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.38) price objective on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

DTE Energy stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.53. 237,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,663. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $136.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

See Also

