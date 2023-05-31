BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,232 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in General Mills were worth $14,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

GIS stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.00. 1,367,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,463. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.25. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

