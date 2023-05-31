BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $11.96 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $11,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 211.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 80,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 42,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.48. 735,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.30. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $239.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 17,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $3,553,754.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,001,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 17,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $3,553,754.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,001,072.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,334 shares of company stock valued at $69,465,651 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

