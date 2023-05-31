Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Shares Down 2.6%

Bidstack Group Plc (LON:BIDS – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02). Approximately 3,251,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 5,237,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

Bidstack Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £24.05 million, a P/E ratio of -185.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Bidstack Group Company Profile

Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology company in the United Kingdom. It provides dynamic, targeted, and automated native in-game advertising for the global video games industry across multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, and console. The company also offers content security and assurance services to cross platform advertisers.

