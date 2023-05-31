Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Big Lots from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.50.

BIG stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.87. 2,727,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,694. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.93.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 34.74% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 56.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 28,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after buying an additional 226,109 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 15.0% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 32,591 shares during the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.

