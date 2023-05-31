BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Trading 4.7% Higher

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.79. 857,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,007,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $594.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $41,891.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 234,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $41,891.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 234,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 5,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $41,485.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 595,457 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,016. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 833,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 337,300 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 29.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 655,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 27,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.