Bilibili (BILI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 1st. Analysts expect Bilibili to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Bilibili has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.61%. The company had revenue of $890.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.96 million. On average, analysts expect Bilibili to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bilibili Stock Down 1.9 %
BILI opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.10. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54.
BILI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.
