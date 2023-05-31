Bilibili (BILI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 1st. Analysts expect Bilibili to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Bilibili has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.61%. The company had revenue of $890.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.96 million. On average, analysts expect Bilibili to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bilibili Stock Down 1.9 %

BILI opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.10. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 25,800.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 39.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

BILI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

