Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,430,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the April 30th total of 20,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 101.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 39.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 11.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 1.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILI stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.59. 1,888,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,145,918. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 44.61% and a negative net margin of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $890.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BILI. Citigroup upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

