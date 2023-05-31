Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.73 and last traded at $15.88. 860,632 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,140,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

Bilibili Trading Down 6.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 44.61% and a negative net margin of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $890.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 543.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 124,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 104,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth $5,579,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after buying an additional 1,345,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,011,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,769,000 after buying an additional 68,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

Further Reading

