Bioasis Technologies (CVE:BTI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (CVE:BTI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 12250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Bioasis Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$794,100.00, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05.

About Bioasis Technologies

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the transport of therapeutic agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS), including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

