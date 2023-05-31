Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Down 9.0% in May

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,300 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the April 30th total of 343,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomerica

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biomerica by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biomerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fore Capital LLC increased its position in Biomerica by 67.4% during the first quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 49,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Biomerica during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 21.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. 27,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,279. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $23.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica ( NASDAQ:BMRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 95.15% and a negative net margin of 74.56%.

(Get Rating)

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.