BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Up 5.2% in May

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 699,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $105.10. The stock had a trading volume of 391,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,905. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $188.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.21.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $191.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 18,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

