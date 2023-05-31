Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Short Interest Update

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the April 30th total of 170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Origin

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bit Origin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Bit Origin at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Origin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTOG traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.14. 48,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,509. Bit Origin has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $30.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

