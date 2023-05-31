BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Short Interest Up 6.7% in May

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the April 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 337,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BJRI. StockNews.com cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Restaurants

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,978.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,978.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $190,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 1.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 179,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 77,563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 62.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 25,498 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $5,868,000. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $1,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.72 million, a P/E ratio of 113.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.53. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $36.14.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.83 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Featured Articles

