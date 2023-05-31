BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE BUI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.71. 8,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,177. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI)
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
- UiPath Stock Has Short-Term Pain for Long-Term AI Gain
- 3 Late-Season Earnings Plays for Mid-Cap Traders
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.