BNB Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. BNB has a total market capitalization of $47.81 billion and $485.36 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $306.73 or 0.01130355 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,856,526 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,856,691.22201997. The last known price of BNB is 306.95160903 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1434 active market(s) with $428,818,852.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
