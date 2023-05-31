Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $321,542.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,398.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $321,542.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,398.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,017 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,768. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSX opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Further Reading

