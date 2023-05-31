BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Up to $1.49

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.49, but opened at $1.65. BRF shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 6,051,458 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.95.

BRF Trading Up 6.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BRF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,333,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,895,000 after acquiring an additional 72,611 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in BRF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 8,192,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BRF by 2,443.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,910 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in BRF by 958.7% in the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 5,293,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BRF by 132.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,528 shares during the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

