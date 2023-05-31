Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 138,719 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,376,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,719 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $92,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,901,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,958,657,000 after acquiring an additional 744,035 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,797,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,083,721,000 after buying an additional 1,023,733 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after buying an additional 1,078,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,197,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,333,008,000 after buying an additional 1,205,585 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VWO traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.86. 2,762,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,923,034. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

