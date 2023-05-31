Britvic plc (BTVCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.183 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Britvic Price Performance

BTVCY traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,305. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71.

Get Britvic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BTVCY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.12) to GBX 960 ($11.86) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Peel Hunt downgraded Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.