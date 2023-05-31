Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Plans $0.18 Dividend

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.183 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Britvic Stock Performance

Shares of BTVCY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.57. 1,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,305. Britvic has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.12) to GBX 960 ($11.86) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

