Brokerages Set Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Target Price at $51.92

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.92.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPB. Bank of America upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 121.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.74. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Further Reading

