Brokerages Set Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) PT at $117.17

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CINF shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $98.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 824.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $130.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 53.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,405,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 817.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

