Brokerages Set Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Target Price at $144.71

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.71.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Trading Up 0.4 %

CFRUY stock opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $17.39.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

