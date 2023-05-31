Brokerages Set PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Price Target at $45.08

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PBF Energy by 250.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.10%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.