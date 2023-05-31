Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Holdings Increased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,959,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 647,567 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 1.04% of Brown & Brown worth $168,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.64.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $62.04. The stock had a trading volume of 102,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,570. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

