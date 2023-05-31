BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Short Interest Update

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Insider Activity at BRP Group

In other BRP Group news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $44,940.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $493,935.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BRP Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRP stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.70. 369,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,816. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $330.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.19 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. As a group, analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on BRP Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Further Reading

