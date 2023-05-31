Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 317,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,839 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Bumble were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bumble by 445.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 561,720 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bumble in the fourth quarter worth $5,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Bumble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMBL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bumble from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

BMBL stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.46. 1,539,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,288. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $39.33.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $242.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bumble news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

