Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.37

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 513415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMBL shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bumble from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bumble from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.65.

Bumble Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.10.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.92 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bumble news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $207,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bumble news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Bumble by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,196,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 43.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,106,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,816,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,979,000 after purchasing an additional 102,126 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Bumble by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,222,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 28.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,361,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,463,000 after purchasing an additional 521,830 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

