Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Short Interest Up 18.9% in May

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,300 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the April 30th total of 360,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $904,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $1,119,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,503 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cable One by 305.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 109,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,176,000 after acquiring an additional 82,749 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 3,559.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 61,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $42,255,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Trading Up 0.0 %

CABO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $620.76. 56,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $679.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $710.52. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.83. Cable One has a one year low of $609.85 and a one year high of $1,464.20.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.40 by ($4.78). The company had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.66 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cable One will post 50.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 60.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CABO. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,104.29.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

