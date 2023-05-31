Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 37,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total value of $7,447,528.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,133,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 335,334 shares of company stock worth $69,465,651. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CDNS traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.78. 229,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,040. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.30. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $239.00. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

