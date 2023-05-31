Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.28

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.28 and last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 110124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Caleres Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $626.18 million, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 42.45%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,608,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at $535,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 6.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

