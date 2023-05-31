Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Short Interest Update

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,300 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the April 30th total of 465,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David C. Flanagan purchased 3,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $99,667.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,783.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden National

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Camden National by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Camden National by 20.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Camden National by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Camden National by 20.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Camden National by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Camden National Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden National in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Camden National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Camden National stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 65,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,645. Camden National has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 42.97%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

