Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Short Interest Down 7.3% in May

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,100 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 594,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Get Camtek alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Camtek by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 5,643.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 56,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,158 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter worth $735,000. 27.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Stock Down 2.2 %

Camtek Company Profile

Shares of CAMT stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Camtek has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82.

(Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.