Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 48,163 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.45% of Nevro worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 385,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 65,539 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,990,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 21,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 643,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on NVRO shares. Oppenheimer raised Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nevro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.09.

NVRO traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $26.79. 42,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.70. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.62 million, a PE ratio of -2,604.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. Nevro had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

