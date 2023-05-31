Capital Fund Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,762 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.14% of Power Integrations worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth $2,140,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 223,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 36,746 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,656,000 after purchasing an additional 26,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on POWI. StockNews.com began coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Power Integrations Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $82,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,669.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $82,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,669.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $787,644.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,957,128.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,374,798 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.82. The stock had a trading volume of 32,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,268. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.19. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.11.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

