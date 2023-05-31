Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the April 30th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.23. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $87.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.79%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading

