CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CASI opened at $2.75 on Monday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The company was founded on January 10, 2023 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.