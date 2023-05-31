Casper (CSPR) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $526.69 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,752,981,044 coins and its circulating supply is 11,069,444,893 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,751,766,560 with 11,068,301,041 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.0473091 USD and is down -3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $5,083,320.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

