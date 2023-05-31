Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Update

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the April 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Castor Maritime Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of CTRM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.45. 598,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,635. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Castor Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.09.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 47.17% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $69.32 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Castor Maritime

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 328,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Castor Maritime by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 17,949 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Castor Maritime by 51.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Castor Maritime by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 54,703 shares during the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dry Bulk, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, and Handysize Tanker. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Further Reading

