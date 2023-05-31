Causeway Capital Management LLC Buys 2,067,934 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 449.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,528,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067,934 shares during the period. Vipshop makes up approximately 1.0% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Vipshop worth $34,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vipshop by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vipshop by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIPS stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.23. 7,390,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,183,459. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIPS. Nomura upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

