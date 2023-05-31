Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $19.43 Million Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Causeway Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,474 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $19,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RELX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.60) to GBX 2,860 ($35.34) in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.10) to GBX 3,100 ($38.31) in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Relx Stock Up 1.5 %

Relx Profile

Shares of Relx stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.24. 641,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.04. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

