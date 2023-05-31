Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $20.75 Million Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,330,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,663 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $20,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $14,297,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $16,489,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after acquiring an additional 842,139 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $7,658,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,243,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,458,000 after acquiring an additional 567,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of TAK stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,728. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.63. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

A number of research firms have weighed in on TAK. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.