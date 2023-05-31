Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $26.95 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 431,673 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $26,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $3,814,000. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,389,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,643,000 after buying an additional 163,746 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 75,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 44,194 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 38,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 47,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,927,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,447,725. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

